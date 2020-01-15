State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,257 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,313 shares of company stock worth $8,512,051. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $213.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

