State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.