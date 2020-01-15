Status Market Cap Reaches $34.95 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX and Tidex. Status has a total market cap of $34.95 million and $8.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Koinex, Liqui, Livecoin, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Gate.io, IDEX, IDCM, OTCBTC, IDAX, ChaoEX, Ovis, TOPBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bancor Network, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, DEx.top, Huobi, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Neraex, Binance, DragonEX, BigONE, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Tidex, Bittrex, Gatecoin and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

