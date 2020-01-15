Stealth Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,718.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $2,718.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003571 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025478 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001108 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052293 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,466,189 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

