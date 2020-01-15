Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $10.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

