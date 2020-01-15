Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

