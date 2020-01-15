Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $49.81 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, GOPAX and Poloniex. In the last week, Steem has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,641.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.03672900 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00622646 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000374 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 373,954,165 coins and its circulating supply is 356,980,071 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bittrex, RuDEX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

