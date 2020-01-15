SteepCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $31,865.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,865.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003571 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

