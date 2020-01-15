Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stein Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stein Mart by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,507 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMRT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Stein Mart has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.48.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $276.13 million during the quarter.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

