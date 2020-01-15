Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $361.61 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, OKEx, Exrates and CEX.IO.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,988,842,345 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Bittrex, Kuna, Stellarport, Koinex, Ovis, RippleFox, BitMart, Upbit, Poloniex, C2CX, HitBTC, Liquid, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stronghold, OTCBTC, Exmo, OKEx, GOPAX, ABCC, ZB.COM, Kraken, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Kryptono, Indodax, BCEX, CryptoMarket, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

