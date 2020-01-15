Stellus Capital Investment Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 128,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $273.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

