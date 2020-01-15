Stephen T. Winn Sells 133,724 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. 540,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,844. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RealPage by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RealPage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.