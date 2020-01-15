Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlarmCom alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00.

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 548,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.