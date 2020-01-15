Sterling Bancorp (STL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STL stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

