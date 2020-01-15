Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,995. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $170,236,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $82,920,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

