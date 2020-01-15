Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $261.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $171.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

