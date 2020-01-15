Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (AGR, BRG, BRT, CALX, CAMP, CDXC, CHMI, CONE, CORV, CPG)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and discovers cardiovascular drugs for the treatment of atrial arrhythmia, congestive heart failure and bacterial skin infections. The company’s product portfolio includes BRINAVESS(R), AGGRASTAT(R), ESMOCARD(R), ESMOCARDLYO(R), EXEMBOL(R) and XYDALBA(TM). Correvio Pharma Corp., formerly known as Correvio Pharma Corp., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

