Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (ACMR, ALXN, AMED, APPF, APPN, APYX, ATRS, AZPN, BANF, BCAUY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

