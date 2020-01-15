Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (ALPN, ANTE, AQB, AROC, ASMB, BDC, BEDU, CEPU, CERC, CEVA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

