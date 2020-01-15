Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,080 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 645% compared to the typical volume of 548 put options.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,280 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

