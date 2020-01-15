Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sempra Energy Put Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

NYSE:SRE traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $111.38 and a 12 month high of $154.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

