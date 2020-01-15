Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 89,158 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 8,408 call options.

PINS opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,076,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

