Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stars Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,630% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

TSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSG stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.