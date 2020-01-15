Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,921 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 34,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.