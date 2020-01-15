Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 9.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,058 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6043 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.