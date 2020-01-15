Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 10.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 154,947 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 781,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,588,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

