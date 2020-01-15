Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.69. 5,589,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.