Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,361,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,950,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 593,502 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

