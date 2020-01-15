Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 12,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

