Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,185,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 316,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 2,153,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

