Storm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Storm has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinnest, IDEX, Kyber Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.