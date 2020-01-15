STRAKS 1-Day Volume Hits $185.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC and SouthXchange. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $18,797.00 and $185.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

