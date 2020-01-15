Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

STRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

