StrongHands Masternode Hits 24 Hour Volume of $450.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $105,349.00 and approximately $450.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00152895 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,787,495 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

