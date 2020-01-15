Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,398. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average is $211.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

