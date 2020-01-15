Substratum Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and COSS. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $708.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Tidex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

