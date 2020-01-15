Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNSS. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

