SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

SunPower stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 141,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,189. SunPower has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 1,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 257,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 240,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

