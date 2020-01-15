Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Short Interest Update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 14,840,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,536. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,208. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sunrun by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $349,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

