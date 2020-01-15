SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0018

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 75.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $89,899.00 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 168% higher against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,126,257 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.