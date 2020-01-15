Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Set at C$0.75 by Pi Financial

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) has been given a C$0.75 target price by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SGI stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.69. 49,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,766. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$35.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.