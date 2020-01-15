Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 20,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

