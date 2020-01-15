Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $84,093.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004089 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.36 or 0.06016923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00119177 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

