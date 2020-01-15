sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011296 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $5,608.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 8,042,194 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

