Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $138.51 and a one year high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

