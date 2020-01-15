suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $779,282.00 and $503,487.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,440,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.