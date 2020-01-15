SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 931,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.59. 338,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,768. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

