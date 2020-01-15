Svb Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Svb Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

