SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $518.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.41 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SVCBY. ValuEngine raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

