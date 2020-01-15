SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

SVMK traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. SVMK has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $32,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,842 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 297.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 168.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 100.1% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,814 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $20,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $19,217,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

